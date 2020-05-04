|
Bob Lamb
Carroll - Robert Franklin Lamb (Bob) 89 of Carroll passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020. He was born October 1st, 1930 in Lancaster Ohio. He is survived by his loving partner Norma Jean Delong, children Linda Lamb Lemaster MD and Robert Franklin Lamb Jr (Bobby). Grandchildren Joan and Spencer Lemaster and Hannah and Caroline Lamb. Friend Dr Jim Parsons recognized for his compassion and loving care during this time.
Bob was a 1949 graduate of Carroll High School and lifelong resident of Fairfield County where he farmed for 54 years. He was a member of the Bloom Presbyterian Church in Lithopolis, Carroll Senior Citizens and Olivedale Senior Center. Bob was known for his quiet strength, dapper style, sense of humor and love of family. He enjoyed "shooting the breeze" with the local farmers, playing euchre, gardening, ballroom dancing and sitting on the porch with a cold iced tea.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children Joan Porter Lamb, parents Robert Linville Lamb and Anna Catherine (Bowers) Lamb. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bloom Presbyterian Church 75 W South Street, Lithopolis, OH 43136. Private graveside services will be held at Carroll Cemetery. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. Special thank you to Fairhope Hospice and Riverside Community Medicine (Dr David Sypert) for their exceptional care. Online condolences can be made at haltemanfettdyer.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020