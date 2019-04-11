|
Bobby Lee Tooker
Macon, GA - Bobby Lee Tooker, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Bob was born on August 13, 1951 in Shelby, Ohio to the late Dwight Tooker and Oma (Brown) Markwell and step-father, Bill Markwell.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of forty-seven years, Brenda; children, Stacey, Ross (Ashley) and Amy Tooker of Warner Robins, GA; step-daughters, Gayle (Walker) Criswell of Craig, CO, and Angie Lyons of Lancaster, OH; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and brother, Michael Tooker and one niece.
He worked for many years in management at Kaiser Aluminum in Newark, Ohio and most recently at Tipper Tie, Inc. in Apex, North Carolina.
Bob enjoyed spending his time golfing with his son and friends, cooking for his family and working in the yard.
At the family's request, all services will be private.
It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019