Bonnie J. (Carper) Clark
LANCASTER - Bonnie J. (Carper) Clark 78 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Pickering House.
She was retired from ABC Collections and a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She taught warm water exercise classes at Olivedale Senior Citizens Center and a member of Olivedale Senior Citizens Center. Bonnie enjoyed crocheting, crafts and reading. She enjoyed just spending time with her family.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Patsy (Steve) McCabe; son, Jeff (Robyn) Clark both of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Alison (Nick) Labita and Jared (Kelly) McCabe; great grandchildren, Carter and Brooklyn McCabe and Quinn and Zoe Labita; sister-in-law, Caroline Carper of Logan, Ohio; several nieces and a nephew and special friend, Clara Bierly of Lancaster, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank D. Clark, parents, Sheridan and Janie Carper and brothers, Tom, Jerry and Richard Carper.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Rev. Diane Gugel officiating. Caring Cremation® has taken place. Friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020