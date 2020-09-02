Bonnie Jean Roe (Kabel)
Canton - Bonnie Jean Roe (Kabel) passed away at age 75, on February 7th, 2020. She had health issues and was diagnosed with a rare auto immune disease, ANCA, which slowly invaded her vital organs; causing her health to continuously decline. She retired from waitressing, in Canton, Ohio to be with her family. However, Bonnie was born and lived majority of her life in Lancaster, OH. She was known for having an extraordinary fight for life, the love of God and her faithfulness to the end. She will be remembered for always having a smile, showing kindness, gratitude, and a positive attitude. She always was generous and helped others without expecting anything in return. Bonnie loved her family, crosses, puzzles, flowers, and her friends became family. She was a quiet person and was happiest when it was really hot and sunny outside. If you passed her home, she always had the door open to let that sun in.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Brian and Ora Ellen Roe; brothers; Robert, Kenny, Brian Jr, Jack, Paul, and Jerry Roe; and sister, Judy Linke.
She is survived by her daughter, April (David) Egan of Canton OH, grandson Ashton Egan of OSU Columbus, OH; granddaughter, Alasia Egan of Stark State, Canton, OH; sister, Joann Harris of Bremen, OH; and many nieces and nephews.
She was buried at Forrest Rose Cemetery, in Lancaster with her parents, on a warm, sunny day. Due to pandemic and size of family, services were private. However, extended family is welcome to pay respects at the gravesite located at Forest Rose Cemetery, section N plot 60. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an ANCA foundation or a Dialysis center. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
.
