Bonnie L. (Selby) Eaton
Lancaster - Bonnie L. Eaton, 81, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. She was born in Lancaster, January 30, 1939, and a Berne Union graduate of 1958.She was retired from Anchor Hocking. She was an avid member of the Church of the Risen Lord.
Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Charles Lew Eaton; grandchildren Matthew, Marc, Allen and Allison Barnhart; brother William (Patty) Selby Sr.; sister-in-law Judy Selby; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa L. "Tracy" Barnhart; father Gerald Watson Selby Sr.; mother Alvirta Thea Selby; sister Norma Jean Selby; sister Sonia "Tony" Lacy; brother Gerald Watson Selby Jr.; brother Manuel Edward Selby Sr.; brother Larry Selby; niece Valerie Tackett; nephew Bud Lacy; great great nephew Carter Barnhart.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Eaton officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Rose Cemetery.
Family and friends may visit from 2-4 and 6-8PM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the funeral home. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
and click obituaries.