1/1
Bonnie L. (Selby) Eaton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie L. (Selby) Eaton

Lancaster - Bonnie L. Eaton, 81, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. She was born in Lancaster, January 30, 1939, and a Berne Union graduate of 1958.She was retired from Anchor Hocking. She was an avid member of the Church of the Risen Lord.

Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Charles Lew Eaton; grandchildren Matthew, Marc, Allen and Allison Barnhart; brother William (Patty) Selby Sr.; sister-in-law Judy Selby; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa L. "Tracy" Barnhart; father Gerald Watson Selby Sr.; mother Alvirta Thea Selby; sister Norma Jean Selby; sister Sonia "Tony" Lacy; brother Gerald Watson Selby Jr.; brother Manuel Edward Selby Sr.; brother Larry Selby; niece Valerie Tackett; nephew Bud Lacy; great great nephew Carter Barnhart.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Eaton officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Rose Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit from 2-4 and 6-8PM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the funeral home. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sheridan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved