Boyd E. Johnson, 81, of Lancaster, OH, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Buckeye Care & Rehabilitation in Lancaster, OH.
He was born Sept. 11, 1937 in Albany, OH, son of the late Joshua and Fannie Hall Johnson.
Boyd is survived by 3 sons, Eugene Johnson, Bryan Johnson and Jeff Johnson; a daughter, Tana Senften; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jay Barker; 5 brothers, including his twin Lloyd, Harold, Bob, Roy and John and 2 sisters, Maze and Wanda.
Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH, with Pastor Roy Maple officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, from 1 P.M. until time of service.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019