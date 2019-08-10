Services
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Boyd Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Boyd E. Johnson


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Boyd E. Johnson Obituary
Boyd E. Johnson, 81, of Lancaster, OH, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Buckeye Care & Rehabilitation in Lancaster, OH.

He was born Sept. 11, 1937 in Albany, OH, son of the late Joshua and Fannie Hall Johnson.

Boyd is survived by 3 sons, Eugene Johnson, Bryan Johnson and Jeff Johnson; a daughter, Tana Senften; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jay Barker; 5 brothers, including his twin Lloyd, Harold, Bob, Roy and John and 2 sisters, Maze and Wanda.

Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH, with Pastor Roy Maple officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, from 1 P.M. until time of service.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Boyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
Download Now