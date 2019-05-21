Boyd Moody



Canal Winchester - Boyd E. Moody, 82, of Canal Winchester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Carroll Place. He was born June 21, 1936 in Fairfield County and was the son of the late Ira and Gladys (Fosnaugh) Moody. Boyd was a 1954 graduate of Amanda High School and was stationed in Germany serving in the U.S. Army 3rd Armored Division. He formerly worked at Amanda Bent Bolt and retired from GE after 30 years of service and was a member of Faith U.M. Church in Canal Winchester.



He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Mary Ann Moody. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Leah Marlene (Miller) Moody; children, Dean (Carey) Moody of Santa Rosa, CA and Linda Miller (Craig Remotap) of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Zachary (Brandi) Miller, Johnathan (Samantha) Remotap, Justin Remotap and Amanda (Harley) Fossitt and two great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the Taylor Funeral Home, 111 W. Main St., Amanda, Ohio 43102 with Rev. Gerald Mershimer officiating. Burial will follow in Amanda Twp. Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Those who wish may contribute to the in Boyd's memory. Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 21, 2019