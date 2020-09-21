1/1
Boyd N. Fosnaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Boyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boyd N. Fosnaugh, 96, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday September 15, 2020.

He was born on April 2, 1924 to the late Walter Ray and Flota Fosnaugh of Amanda, Ohio.

Boyd was a graduate of Walnut Township School in 1942. He was a life long farmer.

Boyd is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Donna D. Fosnaugh and by brothers, Carl, Lloyd, and Earl Fosnaugh. He is survived by sons, Gayle (Suzanne) and Neil (Lorraine) Fosnaugh. He is also survived by grandchildren, Michael (Rudi) Fosnaugh, Deborah (Dan) Roe, Matthew (Jaime) Fosnaugh, David (Emily) Fosnaugh, Adam (Rina) Fosnaugh, Sarah Fosnaugh, Rachel Fosnaugh, and Nathan Fosnaugh. He has nine great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Amanda Twp. Cemetery at a later date.

Online memorial site: www.forevermissed.com/boyd-n-fosnaugh




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved