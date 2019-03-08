|
Brad Giles
Rushville - Bradley J.C. Giles, age 31 of Rushville, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 7, 1987 in Lancaster, son of the late Jenny L. (Whittington) and Greg C. Giles. Brad was a graduate of the Mt. Vernon Academy and worked at the Marathon gas station in Rushville. He enjoyed fishing and was a huge gamer. He was an awesome uncle who loved his nieces and nephews very much. Brad was always very funny and loved to make others laugh, especially with the funny faces he was known to make.
He is survived by his dad, Greg C. (Rannelle Lowther) Giles, of Lancaster; sisters, Natalie (Troy) Guseman, of Thornville and Kayla Giles, of Lancaster; nieces and nephews, Madison, Paige, Sophia and Max; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jenny L. (Whittington) Giles.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Cremation has been arranged in the care of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to Jacob's House Recovery Center, https://jacobshouserecoverycenter.org/.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019