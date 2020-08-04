Brad Lininger
SUGAR GROVE - Brad Lininger 58 of Sugar Grove, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence.
He was a retired pipe fitter and welder for Local Union #189. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting and fishing.
Brad is survived by his sons, Cody Lininger and Logan Lininger both of Columbus, Ohio and sister, Cindy Lininger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Patricia Lininger.
Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY,
LANCASTER, OHIO 43130.
