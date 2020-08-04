1/
Brad Lininger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brad Lininger

SUGAR GROVE - Brad Lininger 58 of Sugar Grove, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence.

He was a retired pipe fitter and welder for Local Union #189. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting and fishing.

Brad is survived by his sons, Cody Lininger and Logan Lininger both of Columbus, Ohio and sister, Cindy Lininger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Patricia Lininger.

Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY,

LANCASTER, OHIO 43130.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved