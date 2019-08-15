|
Braden Poling
Newark - Braden "Bubba" Michael Richard Poling, 15, passed away unexpectedly of an unknown heart condition, Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born April 21, 2004 in Newark.
Braden was an amazingly talented young man. He started singing solos in church at age 4. He was honored to be a member of L.A.M.E (Lakewood A Cappella Men's Ensemble). He was a member of The Lakewood Lancer Marching Band where he played trumpet. He was in his first drama production "Seussical Musical" in 6th grade and he found his true passion. He went on to appear in "Bye, Bye Birdie", "Annie", "White Christmas", "Father of the Bride", and his favorite role as Race in "Newsies" where he was the King of New York.
Braden was active in his church and a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 4 as a Star Scout. He was an honor student at Lakewood High School. He enjoyed volunteering for anything he could. Braden loved to be at Seneca Lake with friends and family kayaking. He truly lived life to the fullest. He was one of a kind!
He leaves behind his Father and Mother, Michael and Sherrie (Ervin) Poling of Heath; his Meemaw, Betty Ervin; aunt and uncle, Craig and Angela Black; uncle, Jay Poling; cousins, Lauren (Victor) Gamboa and their daughter, Elena, Alec (Abby Cotterman) Harrison and their son, Rowan, Kristin (Neil) Bush and their children, Kaitlyn and Hudson; great aunts and uncles, Randy and Sue Spiker, Linda Stoner, and Charles and Dianne Skye; his adopted family, Josh and Kristen Williams and his "little sisters", Haiden and Fiona Williams; amazing friends, Josiah, Brydon, Austin, Trinity S., Quonaiah, and Trinity H. just to name a few; and his beloved rescued dogs, Scarlet and Grayson.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Jerry Poling; great grandparents, Charles and Ruby Spiker, Richard and Edna Poling, and Ruth Clagg; and infant brother, Luke Poling.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Braden Poling Memorial Fund at Park National Bank. Proceeds will benefit the Fine Arts Department at Lakewood High School.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, from 2-6 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where a Honorary Eagle Scout ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM. A celebration of life service will be Monday, August 19, at 10:00 AM at the Neal Ave. United Methodist Church, 12 Neal Ave. Newark. Burial will follow the service in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Advocate on Aug. 15, 2019