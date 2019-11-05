|
Bradley Alan George
Lancaster - Bradley Alan George, 62, went home to Jesus on November 3rd, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was a farmer and a Radiologic Technologist at Mount Carmel West. His loving, kind and gentle spirit permeated everyone and everything he did. An ornery jokester, he brought fun and laughter to everyone. He loved God, family, farming and mushroom hunting with his friend Darrell Young.
He is survived by his wife, Jo (Kiger); sons, Justin (Andrea) and Jerrod (Liz); his parents, Francie and JoAnn and siblings, Bob (Bertie), Bill (Penny), Barbie (James) Maynard, and Betsy (John) Kinkela; and 6 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Brad's Life Potluck will be held, Saturday, November 16th at 2PM at 4750 Pleasantville Rd, Pleasantville, OH 43148.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019