Bradley J. Wilkes
Marysville - Bradley J. Wilkes, age 63, of Marysville, died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at The Ohio State University Medical Center following an extended illness. He was an IT business analyst and was formerly associated with Cardinal Health. He was a 1974 graduate of Sheridan High School, where he played football. An avid Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds fan, he enjoyed watching all sports throughout his life. He was born January 10, 1956 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Lewis and Helen Stewart Wilkes. He was also preceded in death by his infant sisters, Karen, Marla and Theresa; and his grandparents, Dwight and Armeta Stewart and Roy and Eva Rinehart Wilkes. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Mary R. "Becky" Wilkes, whom he married May 17, 1991 in Delaware, Ohio; his daughter, Heather Wilkes; his brother, Jeff Wilkes of Florida; his sisters, Sharon Wilkes of Zanesville and Laura (Bud) Hunt of Lancaster; nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, February 4, 2019 at Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville where the family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon. Graveside services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at West Rushville Cemetery in Rushville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Golden Endings Golden Retriever Rescue, c/o Kay Hirsch, 1043 Elmwood Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019