Bradley Linden
1960 - 2020
Bradley Linden

Lancaster - Bradley James "Bubba" Linden, age 60, passed away on October 18th, 2020 at his place of residence. Bradley was born to James and Carolyn (Koehlmeier) Linden on February 6th, 1960 in Columbus Ohio. Bradley keenly loved the sea, you could always find Brad fishing or enjoying his many fish aquariums. He was a lifetime member of Local 18 Operating Engineers, 35 years, working on the pipeline as a union steward. Don't think of him as being absent, but instead that he has just gone fishing.

Bradley is survived by his daughters, Julie (John) Foster, Danielle (Matthew) Jones; grandchildren, Madisson, Bailee and Dylan; brother, Michael (Kristin) Paeltz; mother of children, Doreen Horn; numerous extended family members and friends.

Bradley is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Doug Linden

A Caring Cremation® has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory. A celebration of life will take place at the Baltimore VFW Hall on November 1st at 1PM. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Baltimore VFW Hall
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
