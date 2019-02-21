Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
The Bridge Church
103 Walnut St.
Pleasantville, OH
Bradley R. Appleman


1958 - 2019
Bradley R. Appleman Obituary
Bradley R. Appleman

Pleasantville - Bradley R. Appleman, 60, of Pleasantville, passed away on Tuesday, February 12 at The Pickering House after losing his battle with cancer. Brad was born November 26, 1958 in Lancaster. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, camping, fishing and knife making.

Brad is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sandra (Wilkins) Appleman, daughter Kaci (Matt) McGlothlin, son Nathan (Larissa) Appleman, grandchildren Lorelai and Lucas Appleman, sisters Bev (Hank) Appleman Uther, Brenda (Garey) Appleman Swisher, nieces and nephews. He was preceeded in death by his parents Richard and Juanita Appleman.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, February 23 from 2-3:30 pm with a service to follow at The Bridge Church, 103 Walnut St., Pleasantville, with Pastor Scott Gibson officiating.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
