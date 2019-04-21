|
Brenda Ann Bowers
RUSHVILLE - Brenda Ann Bowers, age 51 of Rushville, passed away Good Friday evening, April 19, 2019, after battling cancer for the last year and a half, surrounded by the love of her family and ever faithful companion, Bones, her Mastedane dog. Brenda was born July 20, 1967 to Carl and Becky Wilmot in Lancaster, Ohio.
Brenda graduated from Lancaster High School, class of 1985 where she excelled in many musical groups including percussion ensemble. When she was five years old she wanted to play piano and so began her musical talent journey. By the age of eight she wanted to play church organ so she proceeded with lessons for many years.
By the eighth grade she did an organ presentation at The First United Methodist Church, her home church. She had a God given talent for music. Over the years she played organ and piano in almost every major church in Lancaster and surrounding areas, beginning with Christian Scientist Church and ending with them.
Brenda majored in accounting. After completing two years, she worked in an accounting office and disliked being inside all the time. This led to her working at UPS with over 25 years of service.
On, April 21, 1990 Brenda married the love of her life, Vaughn Bowers. On February 1, 1996 they were blessed with twin boys, Alexander and Zachary Bowers. Over the years she loved attending all of the boys events including ballgames and practices. Brenda is also survived by her Brother, Carl (Rob) Wilmot and wife Barb of South Lebanon, Ohio. Also survived by Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Sister-in-law, Connie Swaney.
Brenda was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Easter Weekend was one of her favorite weekends for music, especially the "Halleleujah Chorus". We are sure she is shining with music in heaven.
Brenda was preceded in death by her Grandparents, Homer and Ferne Lutz, Chauncey and Isabelle Wilmot, and Father in law and Mother in law, Louis and Helen Bowers.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Caring Cremation® has taken place. Friends may visit Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Karen Hollett, 1542 Mt. Zion Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019