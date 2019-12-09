|
Brenda Crittenden
Lancaster - Brenda Sue Crittenden, 69, of Amanda, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born March 20, 1950 in West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Sidney and Margaret (England) Burke. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, she was affectionately known as "Nana". Although she had many talents, her true passion was taking care of her home, cooking, decorating and tending to her garden. She loved her family above all else She attended the Circle Hill Church of Christ. She is survived by three daughters, Connie Crittenden of Stoutsville, Teresa Schlosser and Kim (Dave) Miller both of Amanda; nine grandchildren, Matthew (Brandi) Nestor, Lawrence (Veronica) Sahr, Rachael (Eric) Wadlington, Tim Sahr, Cody, Kylea and Kelsey Schlosser, Marissa and Makenna Miller; eight great grandchildren, Terrence, Gabriella, Abigail and Scarlett Sahr, Sonny and Bronson Nestor, Nora and Ely Wadlington; three sisters, Marcella Burke from Texas, Jeannie (Wayne) Wilmath and Patty Jones both of Tennessee and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas Crittenden Jr. and a sister, Eloise Stevens and brother Mike Burke and a brother-in-law, Roger Jones.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at River Valley Life Church, 2190 Coonpath Rd. NW, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 with Pastor Paul Bishop officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Lancaster, Ohio. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service on Friday. All visitations will be at the church.
The family would like contributions to be made to Taylor Funeral Home, P.O. Box 176, Amanda, Ohio 43102 to assist with expenses.
Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019