Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian A. "Opee" Taylor


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Brian A. "Opee" Taylor Obituary
Brian A. "Opee" Taylor

LANCASTER - Brian A. "Opee" Taylor 39 of Lancaster, Ohio died Saturday, June 1, 2019 as the result of a motorcycle accident.

He was owner and operator of Fine Design Concrete. He loved riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, hunting, dirt bike riding, 4 wheeling and just plain old hard work.

Brian is survived by his daughters, Chelesy R. Taylor and Hannah N. Taylor both of Lancaster, Ohio; mother, Morgan E. (Jerry Conkle) Taylor of Logan, Ohio; grandfather, George E. Howard of Minnesota; brother, Roger L. Taylor, Jr. of Chillicothe, Ohio; sisters, Laura J. Kelly of Kentucky and Lisa M. (Jerry Crowell, II) Taylor of Logan, Ohio; fiancé, Jennifer Gilkey and her children, Chase Borah and Maddie Borah; several aunts and uncles; nephew and nieces, Blake, Cierra, Lexi, Savannah and McKenize; cousins and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Lee Taylor, Sr., grandmother, M. Margaret Johnson and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Pastor Jacob Wysong of Cedar Hill Baptist Church officiating. Caring Cremation® to follow. Friends may visit Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be given to the family c/o the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries