Brian A. "Opee" Taylor
LANCASTER - Brian A. "Opee" Taylor 39 of Lancaster, Ohio died Saturday, June 1, 2019 as the result of a motorcycle accident.
He was owner and operator of Fine Design Concrete. He loved riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, hunting, dirt bike riding, 4 wheeling and just plain old hard work.
Brian is survived by his daughters, Chelesy R. Taylor and Hannah N. Taylor both of Lancaster, Ohio; mother, Morgan E. (Jerry Conkle) Taylor of Logan, Ohio; grandfather, George E. Howard of Minnesota; brother, Roger L. Taylor, Jr. of Chillicothe, Ohio; sisters, Laura J. Kelly of Kentucky and Lisa M. (Jerry Crowell, II) Taylor of Logan, Ohio; fiancé, Jennifer Gilkey and her children, Chase Borah and Maddie Borah; several aunts and uncles; nephew and nieces, Blake, Cierra, Lexi, Savannah and McKenize; cousins and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Lee Taylor, Sr., grandmother, M. Margaret Johnson and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Pastor Jacob Wysong of Cedar Hill Baptist Church officiating. Caring Cremation® to follow. Friends may visit Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to the family c/o the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 6, 2019