Brian Eugene Carpenter


1975 - 2020
Brian Eugene Carpenter passed away peacefully in the company of his mother, stepmother and the entire staff of angels at the Pickering House on February 28, 2020.

Brian was born October 9, 1975, the son of David Eugene Carpenter and Sandra Kaye McDonald. He attended Lancaster High School and later joined the Army Reserves.

Brian's life was defined by his kindness and generosity. Brian was an enthusiastic man who was always cracking jokes and never did anything half-way.

He is survived by father David Carpenter (Stacey),mother Sandra McDonald (Max), brother Ian Brunney (Megan) stepmother Katie Dilley (Lee),son Blaine, daughter Ashley and grandson John, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, special friends Brenda, Shane and Misty Bigham. Proceeded in death by grandparents Shorty and Marianne McDonald, Eugene and Betty Carpenter.

We said goodbye with heavy hearts, but also know heaven is a brighter place. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
