Brian Scott Haley
Brian Scott Haley

Lancaster - Brian Scott Haley, 60 of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born on November 21, 1959 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Scott worked for Hiemberger Paving for many years. He was an avid golfer, pool player and bowler. Scott was a member of AMVETS#1985, Terry Webb VFW #1516, and the Eagles 2120.

Scott is survived by his beloved Linda (Losey) Morris; parents Chuck and Judy (Baker) Haley; sons Scotty (Fiancé Randolyn Slack) Haley , C.J. (Fiancé Michaela Criner) Haley, Joe Haley, daughters Amber (Fiancee Matt Roby) Singer, Shawnon (Jason) McKenzie, Tanya Hanes; 14 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters Clark (Michelle) Haley, Paula (Tim) Morrow, Pam Bosser, Trish (Chris) Zaker, Dedra Parsons; many nieces and nephews, furry companion Timmy. He was preceded in death by Nancy (Martin) Haley and brother in law John Bosser.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00AM to 1:00PM to the time of the service on Saturday, November 14. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sheridan Funeral Home to assist with expenses. A celebration of Scotts Life will follow the services on Saturday at the AMVETS #1985. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
