Bruce Jones
Lancaster - Bruce E. Jones, age 74 of Lancaster, died September 5th 2019 at his residence. He was born to the late Lowell and Opal Knapp Jones at Camp Poke, Louisiana on June 12, 1945. He was a 1963 Graduate of Lancaster HS and became an independent insurance agent and owner of Derflinger-Jones Insurance Agency. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Kiwanis Club, Redeemer Lutheran Church, and soccer coach for Lancaster Parks. Bruce was an Ohio State and Cleveland Browns football fan, enjoyed building things, working in the garage on his classic cars, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Derflinger (married June 17, 1967); son, Kristopher "Casey" Jones; grandchildren, Aaron and Kaitlyn Jones; several nieces, nephews and cousins; granddog Storm, and best friend Michael Trowbridge.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert and William Brister.
Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place on October 5, 2019 at 10:00am at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1400 Concordia Dr. Lancaster, OH 43130 officiated by Rev. Dr. John Davidson. Memorials in Bruce's name can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019