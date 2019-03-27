|
|
Bruce Marshall Brunswick
Lancaster - Bruce Marshall Brunswick, age 74, passed away on March 24, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1944 in Canandaigua, NY to the late Paul and Hester Marie (Noe) Brunswick. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sylvia (Kinney) Brunswick; daughter Jennifer (Mike) Headlee; son Mike (Tara) Brunswick; grandchildren Kaitlyn and Courtney Brunswick and Brian Headlee; and a number of siblings, nieces, and nephews. Bruce graduated from Muskingum College in New Concord, OH with a Bachelor of Arts degree in June, 1967. While at Muskingum, he was a member of the Sphynx Club (later to be known as Kappa Sigma Fraternity). Bruce later graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH with a Master's Degree in Corrections. When his children were young, he enjoyed being a leader in the Indian Guides and coaching boys soccer. He was an avid Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Pirates fan, and he passed on his passion for the Ohio State Buckeyes to his children and his grandchildren. Bruce spent much of his free time bowling, golfing, and riding his motorcycle through the countryside of southeastern Ohio. Bruce retired from the Ohio Department of Corrections after 30+ years of service in 1996, and he became a servant who sat on various committees for the First United Methodist Church in Lancaster, OH. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 1 - 2 PM at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON Chapel, 6699 N. High Street, where a memorial service will begin at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to donor's favorite charity. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Bruce's tribute video and express condolences to his family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019