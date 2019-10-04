|
|
Bryan Hutchinson
Amanda - Bryan K. Hutchinson, 59, of Amanda, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born July 29, 1960, the son of Clifford and Mabel (Roark) Hutchinson who survive. Bryan was a 1978 graduate of Amanda Clearcreek High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a retired elevator mechanic and a member of IUEC Local 37. Bryan was a member of the Royalton Community Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 9 years, Christie (Free) Hutchinson; children, Chrissy (Jim) Thompson of Stoutsville, Jake (Trista) Hutchinson of Lancaster, Morgan (Adam) Douglas of Stoutsville, Zach Hutchinson of Lancaster, Ricky (Paig Underwood) Hutchinson of Royalton, Tyelar Garee of Columbus, Codie Garee of Amanda, Makinzie (fiancé Jordan Riley) Hutchinson of Roseville, Abbigail Garee, Caidyn Garee and Hannah Beckley all of Amanda; 22 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; brothers, Tony (Karen) Hutchinson of Carroll and Bob (Robin) Hutchinson of Lancaster; sister, Cindy (Tony) Willard and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends who will miss Bryan.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Pastor Larry Horn officiating. Burial will follow in Lithopolis Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Amvets Post #2256, Circleville. Visitation for family and friends will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Please consider a memorial contribution to the funeral home to assist with expenses in Bryan's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019