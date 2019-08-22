Resources
Bryan P. Cyrus Sr.

Bryan P. Cyrus Sr. Obituary
Bryan passed away suddenly on Aug. 17, 2019. He went to be with his Lord at the age of 48. Born on Jan. 22, 1971.

He will be preceded by his dad, Paul; grandparents; and nephew. Survived by his 4 children, Victoria, Elizabeth, Isabela, Bryan; 8 grandchildren; mother, Geraldine; sister, Karina; brothers, Craig & Chad; and family that love and will miss him dearly.

Bryan's family would like to invite you to celebrate his life on Sat. Aug. 24, 2019 at Sharon Woods at 2 p.m. We hope to see you all there to go down memory lane and to just say our goodbyes.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
