Bryan Prince

Lithopolis - Bryan K Prince, of Lithopolis Ohio, born September 6, 1958 in Columbus, was called to be with the Lord on August 11, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center at the age of 61.

Bryan is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Merlyn (Tingley) Prince; brother Steven Prince and step-grandson John Maravy. Bryan is survived by his loving wife Jodie; children, Evan (Kristie) Prince and Collin (Skyler Stevens) Prince; step-children, Breanna (Paul) Maravy, Andrea (Joe) Simmons, Alex Urling, and Colin Urling; grandchildren, Hayden Rose, William, Gianna, Alisanta, Lewis, Rossi and Rocco; brother Jeffrey (Jodie White) Prince; and sister, Julie (James) Rezes; nieces and nephews, Erin, Lauren, Britton, Kylie, Mason and Kelsey; and many friends.

Bryan's smile always filled the hearts of everyone he met. He touched many over the years with his true and genuine personality. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School Class of 1976. He was passionate about his work as an IT Director at 500 Degrees Studio and SBC Advertising. Bryan loved The Boy Scouts of America, where he was a Scout Master for 15 years and named 2010 Scout Master of the Year. He was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church and his love of singing enriched the church choir. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and loved spending time with his family especially during OSU football Saturdays. Bryan was a rare find and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church, Canal Winchester, Ohio with Father O'Connor as celebrant. Friends may visit on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home, 222 S. Columbus Street, Lancaster Ohio from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Prayer Vigil will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Bryan's memory to St. John XXIII Catholic Church, Music Ministry.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home
AUG
17
Vigil
07:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Saint John XXIII Catholic Church
