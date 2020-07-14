C. Jane McConnell



Lancaster - C. Jane McConnell, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on July 12, 2020 with her loving sons by her side. She was born on August 1, 1930 in Junction City to the late Earl and Mary Mohler.



Jane was a member of the Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church. She worked for many years as a glassware artisan at Anchor Hocking in Bremen. She was a devoted and much loved daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, and aunt.



Jane is survived by her sons, Clifton (Marjorie) McConnell, and Christopher McConnell; granddaughters, Jennifer (Matthew) Walde, and Lauren Jane McConnell; sisters, Margaret McConnell, Geraldine (Richard) Flowers, and Patty (David) Lehman; sisters-in-law, Margie, Deanna, and Wilma Mohler; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews as well as special friend, Jenny Wend.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert McConnell; son, Jeffrey McConnell; parents; brothers, Bill (Correne), Carl, Paul, Gerald, and Dick Mohler; sisters, Florence (Carl) Davisson, and Betty (Carl) Adcock; and brother-in-law, James McConnell.



A funeral service will take place at 12 PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 officiated by Rev. Rick Jones, at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Bremen. Family and friends may visit from 10AM until the time of service on Thursday. We ask that social distancing practices are observed.



The McConnell family would like to thank Carroll Place and FairHoPe Hospice for the love and care they provided to Jane.



Memorials may be made in Jane's name to the Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1004 W 6th Ave, Lancaster, OH 43130.









