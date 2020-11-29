Cameron Jean LesterLancaster - Cameron Jean Lester, age 19, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away November 25, 2020 at his residence, Lancaster, Ohio.Cameron was born February 16, 2001 in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He loved building Legos, watching Star Wars, and gaming.Surviving are his father David (Anita) Lester of Lancaster; mother Jill Renee Barnes of North Carolina; siblings Jessica Garrett of Sellersburg, IN, Deborah Fincato of Heath, Benjamin Hake of Seattle, WA, David Lester of Marengo, IN, Mataia Bush of Salem, IN; step-siblings Shauna Lynn of Defiance, Jayme Russell of Logan, Kelsey Witt of Logan.Cameron was preceded in death by his grandparents.Funeral services will be held at 11A.M., Friday December 4, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.Calling hours will be observed on 5-7pm Thursday at the funeral home,Masks and social distancing are required to attend the funeral and calling hours.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: