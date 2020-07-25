1/
Carl E. Rinehart Jr.
1976 - 2020
Carl E Rinehart Jr

Ashville - Carl E Rinehart Jr. 43, of Ashville, died unexpextedly July 23, 2020 in Marietta. He was born on July 27, 1976 in Circleville the son of Carl and Vickie (McManes) Rinehaart. Carl is survived by his parents, sons, Carlton Aaron Rinehart and Christopher Andrew (Kathryn Fetherolf) Rinehart, daughter Harley Brianna Renee Rinehart, sister Linda (Ralph) Holdren and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Reber Hill Cemetery Ashville Ohio. Arrangements were completed by the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Due to COVID 19 social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Reber Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
