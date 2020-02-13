|
Carl Edward Lecrone
Lancaster - Carl Edward Lecrone passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born on December 23, 1939 in Lancaster, Ohio the son of the late Willard and Elizabeth (Eck) Lecrone.
Carl is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jeannette; his son, Tracy (Amy); granddaughters, Heather and Hannah; brothers, Will (Cindy) and Gary (Sharon); sister, Lois Jean (Ed) Loraditch; sisters-in-law, Trish Lecrone, Anne Lecrone, June Kistler, Judy Woltz, Jerri (Jeff) Wood; brothers-in-law, Tom Hanna and Leo Kunkler; and many nieces and nephews.
Carl attended Rushcreek Memorial High School. He spent two years in the US Army and was stationed in Greenland. Carl was a semi-truck driver for 33 years. He loved golf, fishing and basketball and was a youth basketball coach for many years. Carl was a wonderful grandpa and loved spending time with is granddaughters and his cat, Dewey.
In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by three brothers, Dick, Bill and Fred Lecrone; two sisters, Helen Hanna Kunkler and Pat Hannah; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Kirkwood and Alice Lecrone; three brothers-in-law, Jerry Hanna, Glen Kistler and Mike Woltz; a niece, Rachel Seedyk; and parents-in-law, Russell and Faye Woltz.
A time to visit with Carl's family will be Saturday from 9 - 11 AM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM in the funeral home with Pastor Matt Olson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Cemetery.
Thank you to Fairhope Hospice and the kind nurses there and at Fairfield Medical Center. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020