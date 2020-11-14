1/
Carl Hoshor
Carl Hoshor

Baltimore - Carl Hoshor, age 98, of Baltimore passed away November 11th, 2020. He was born May 6, 1922 to the late Lela Fisher and Joseph Hoshor. Carl was a tremendously hard worker his entire life and raised five children, who he loved more than anything. He was extremely well known throughout Baltimore as a local celebrity and also nearby towns. He spent his last day at work with two of his sons.

He is survived by his children, Rich (Debra Poston-Hoshor) Hoshor, Joyce Hoshor, Gary (Stacey Carrier) Hoshor, and Larry (Cheryl) Hoshor; grandchildren, Brandon (Alicia) Hoshor, Garrett (Britney) Hoshor, Brittany Bunkers, and Casey Carrier; great-grandchildren, Ayden Bunkers, Hadley Bunkers, and Renleigh Hammer; step-grandson, David Poston; and many nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by the love of his life of 55 years, Helen Hoshor; his daughter Connie Hoshor; parents, and his two brothers.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 17th at 10:30am at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME in Baltimore. Burial will follow at Union Evangelical Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Monday, November 16th at Johnson-Smith Funeral Home.

Donations may be made in Carl's memory to www.stjude.org.

Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
