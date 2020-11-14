Carl Hoshor
Baltimore - Carl Hoshor, age 98, of Baltimore passed away November 11th, 2020. He was born May 6, 1922 to the late Lela Fisher and Joseph Hoshor. Carl was a tremendously hard worker his entire life and raised five children, who he loved more than anything. He was extremely well known throughout Baltimore as a local celebrity and also nearby towns. He spent his last day at work with two of his sons.
He is survived by his children, Rich (Debra Poston-Hoshor) Hoshor, Joyce Hoshor, Gary (Stacey Carrier) Hoshor, and Larry (Cheryl) Hoshor; grandchildren, Brandon (Alicia) Hoshor, Garrett (Britney) Hoshor, Brittany Bunkers, and Casey Carrier; great-grandchildren, Ayden Bunkers, Hadley Bunkers, and Renleigh Hammer; step-grandson, David Poston; and many nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by the love of his life of 55 years, Helen Hoshor; his daughter Connie Hoshor; parents, and his two brothers.
A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 17th at 10:30am at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME in Baltimore. Burial will follow at Union Evangelical Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Monday, November 16th at Johnson-Smith Funeral Home.
Donations may be made in Carl's memory to www.stjude.org
