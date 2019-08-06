|
Carl "Jack" Huber
Lancaster - Local contractor Carl "Jack" Huber, 91, passed away Sunday morning at his residence at Primrose Memory Care in Lancaster. He and his wife started C.N. Huber Homes in the early 1960's. Together they built over 300 homes in Fairfield County. Carl served as an Army Sargent, photographing and filming missile launches. Never one to sit still, at 89 he continued golfing, playing cards, and bowling. His hole-in-one at Pleasant Valley Golf Course remained a personal highlight for him. He sponsored a bowling team for many years at Tiki Lanes and was known for his witty sense of humor. He was faithful to the very end of his journey with his one constant, Helen, his surviving wife of 70 years, and his love for attending Mass. His children and grandchildren will always remember him for His abiding love for His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Grelda Huber, his brothers, Pearl and Gene Huber, sisters, Florence Barton, Mary Hagar, Irene Febus, and Margaret Hamilton, and beloved grandchildren, Jamey Kemmerer and Brittany Motter. He is survived by his brother, Floyd (Juanita) Huber and sister, Phyllis Milliser.
Carl and Helen were married on April Fool's Day 70 years ago. They had 6 children. Carla (Timothy) Crosby of Lancaster, Barbara (Ronald) Walls, of North Carolina, Cyndi (Art) Vela of Texas, David Huber of Lancaster, Sherry (William) Motter of Delaware, OH, and Joseph (Marie) Huber of Lebanon, OH.
He was dearly loved by all of his grandchildren, Dr. Marla (Dr. Michael) Moloney, Kristyl (JP) Fulton, Ashley Kemmerer (Chuck Sheline), Brian Woolard, Mike Woolard, Joe Walls, Tim Walls, Josh Vela, Dr. Sara (Jake) Huber-Krum, Kyle (Sharm) Huber, Emily Huber, Mary Huber, Eric Huber, Phillip Huber, Megan Motter, Wesley Motter, Bailey Motter, Zach Huber, Jake Huber, Danielle Huber, Chuck Sheline, Jr., Shelby Sheline, and 12 great grandchildren.
He loved His Lord and served Him faithfully at St. Mary's and St. Bernadette's. He truly was the faith builder for his family for which they are so very grateful. He touched the lives of everyone he met with kindness and love. He will be greatly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30AM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Fr. Tyron Tomson as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home with a vigil service at 7:30PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd. Lancaster, Ohio 43130. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019