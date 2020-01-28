|
Carl Leroy Dittoe
Lancaster - Carl Leroy Dittoe, 77, died, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Alzheimer's Related Care Community in Jacksonville, NC. A memorial service will be held, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. St. Peters by the Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro, NC with the Rev. Michelle Bullock officiating, inurnment will follow at the columbarium at St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church.
Mr. Dittoe was preceded in death by his parents, James Leroy and Wilma Elaine Reeves Dittoe.
Mr. Dittoe is survived by his wife, Sally Sutton Dittoe, Lancaster, Ohio; daughter, Cally and Richard Dickson, New Lexington, Ohio; son, Christopher and Patti Dittoe, Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren, Stephany and Christopher Kilgore, and their children, Luna, Alex and Avery Kilgore, Oregon; Stacey Hummel, Georgia; Nicholas Dittoe, and Jacob Dittoe, both of Heath, Ohio; brother, Darl Dittoe of Hebron, Ohio; and nephews, DJ and Rusty Dittoe.
Arrangements are being handled by Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, NC.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020