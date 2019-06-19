Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grace Chapel Community Church
7798 Big Walnut Rd.
Westerville, OH
Carl R. "Dutch" Lower

Carl R. "Dutch" Lower Obituary
Carl R. Lower "Dutch"

- - Age 92 passed at home surrounded by family Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born May 11, 1927 in Amanda, OH to Edgar and Helen Lower. He is preceded in death by parents, brother Paul, sister Mary Christy and other extended family. Carl is a veteran of World War II. Survived by wife of 65 years, Nancy Lower; sons, Don, Michael and Jim (Brenda) Lower; grandchildren, Ashley (Neal) Blankemeyer, James (Brooklyn) Lower, Patrick (Kelsey) Lower and Michael D. Lower, Tara (Wayne) Jenkins-Richmond, Brett (Ledonna) Lower, Maggie (Matt) Brown,; great-grandchildren, Shailin and Tyler Hasty, Jenna and Kaleb Jenkins, Hunter and Henry Blankemeyer, Olivia Lower, Michael V. Gonzales and Cayden; and many extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 20, from 6 PM to 9 PM at Grace Chapel Community Church, 7798 Big Walnut Road, Westerville, OH 43082.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 19, 2019
