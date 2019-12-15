|
Carl Theodore "Ted" Highley
Lancaster - Carl Theodore "Ted" Highley, 80, of Lancaster passed away peacefully Saturday, December 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born February 22, 1939 in Lancaster, the son of Carl and Miriam (Bookman) Highley.
Ted was a 1957 graduate of Lancaster High School and served in the US Marine Corp. Ted enjoyed being a hairdresser for 60 years in Lancaster.
Ted is survived by his wife, Carolyn Highley; children, Mindy Sark and Chad (Debbie) Highley; grandchildren, Brandon and Tyler (Carley) Sark; great-grandchildren, Carter and Julia Sark; brothers, Gary and Fritz Highley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Joy Highley and Nancy Keitz.
A time to visit with Ted's family will be Wednesday from 12 PM to 2 PM at Living Word Church, 3860 State Rt 37, Junction City, Ohio. Funeral services will take place at 2 PM with Pastor Marsha Ashbaugh officiating. His family wishes to express their gratitude to the Fairhope Hospice staff for the excellent care they provided. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ted's memory to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019