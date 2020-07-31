Carla Sue Munsey



On Thursday July 30th, 2020 Carla Sue Munsey, 57 lost her long courageous battle with cancer. Her final days were spent with family by her side. Carla was born February 21,1963 in Lancaster, Ohio. She was married July 7, 1982 to Gary Munsey. Carla spent her whole life putting others first and her kind heart is something we will always remember. She enjoyed going to breakfast with her mom, spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and making crafts for the Hocking Hills Flea market. She was preceded in death by her father Carl Decker Sr, and stepfather Glenn Pressdee. She is survived by her husband Gary of 38 years. Sons Jason( Heather) Munsey,Matt Munsey, Ricardo (Jessica)Martinez and 8 grandchildren, Kameron, Shyanne,Issac,Anthony,Jason Jr, Sawyer, Hudson and Holden. Mother Catherine Pressdee, siblings Jeff(Kay) Pressdee, Carl Jr ( Summer) Decker, Lisa Pressdee, Caullette ( Herman) Kilby, Brian Decker, and Billie ( Ryan) Moreland. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Her selfless donation to Osu College of medicine to assist in research will always be remembered. A celebration of life for friends and family will be held August 15th 2pm at the VFW 1131 Sugar Grove Rd Lancaster.









