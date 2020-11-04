Carlene Carroll
Rockbridge - Carlene Carroll, age 83 of Rockbridge, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born January 5, 1937 in Columbus, OH, daughter of the late James and Sula Skaggs.
She is survived by her daughters, Tawnya Mosher, of Rockbridge and Jackie McGuire, of Laurelville; grandchildren, Tara (Mike) Williams, Todd (Nikki) Mosher, and Tiffany Mosher, Lauren (Dustin) Darr, Alex McGuire, and Alaina McGuire; 5 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Carroll; 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
At Carlene's request, a private burial will be conducted at Bethany Cemetery under the direction of Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
.