Carmen Kassia King

July 28, 1971 -

April 13, 2020

My little sister, Kass King (48) passed away at home from low blood sugar reaction. Her life partner, Tim Craig desperately tried saving her, as he had done MANY times before.

She struggled with diabetes since she was 9 years old. Despite that she had an infectious joy for life. She was full of smiles. And sometimes just full of it! Hee, hee! She played many sports in school also liked body building! She had a variety of jobs- bank teller, factory worker, medical assistant and promotions.

You may have seen her doing demos at Meijer. She may have been at her station, most likely though she was socializing throughout the store. As she was a beautiful butterfly!

Our Mother is Nancy King and our brother Kevin Hudnall (passed in January). Her Father is Tom King. Her life partner Tim Craig. She is being cremated. Will set up a service at a later date.

Feel free to contact me, Shelly Hudnall, 740-653-0005, 2445 Cols-Lanc Rd NW Lot #243, Lancaster, OH 43130.

In lieu of flowers,

Pay Pal #[email protected] towards final expenses.

Most of the best times of my life were with her. I hope you had a glimpse of her in your life. May your memory of her bring a smile to your face.

Kass and I wish you Love, Peace, Happiness and Health throughout your lives.

Sincerely, Shelly Hudnall.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
