Carol Ann Martino
Canal Winchester - Carol Ann Martino, age 68, of Canal Winchester, died unexpectedly Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1952 in Lancaster, OH, daughter of the late James A. and Wavelene (Bowersock) Anderson. Carol retired from Nationwide Insurance and American Ag Insurance Companies after 47 years of service. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Patrick W. Martino; children, Brian (Brandy) Martino and Pamela Martino (Nick) Hamilton; seven adored grandchildren, Destiny, Madison, Kylee, Mackenzie, Cayden, Emmy and Dominic. Also survived by her siblings, Karen (Eric) Steele, Kenneth Anderson, Bradley Anderson and Janice Scott; mother-in-law, Theresa Martino; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joseph Martino, John (Tonia) Martino, Janet Wright and Angela (Brad) Rausch; many, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, David Anderson, Christine Reid and Laura Perry. Carol was an avid bowler for many years, loved reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Sandra Kostyk and her nurses and staff for the loving care shown to Carol over the years. Friends may call 2-4 and 6:30-8:00 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232, where a Private Funeral Service will be held Tuesday. Attendance levels between 21-28 people will be monitored to keep in compliance with social distancing requirements. We respectfully require family and guests to wear a mask for everyone's continued safety at this time. Those who wish may contribute to the Huntington Disease Society of America (www.HDSA.org
) or the Neurological Department at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, in Carol's memory.
