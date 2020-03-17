|
|
Carol Fortney
Lancaster - Carol A. Fortney, 76, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Medical Center. She was born on October 10, 1943 in Columbus to the late John E. and Bertha I. (Meyers) Mulholland. Carol retired from Glassfloss Industries. Carol was a devoted mother caring for her daughter Kathy for over 17 years. She cherished spending holidays with her family, baking and spoiling her grandchildren. Carol will be remembered as a loving foster parent in the Lancaster area for many years, touching many lives through her care.
Carol is survived by her daughters Teresa (Mike Miller) Fortney, Kathy Fortney, Barb (Tim) Scott and Becky (JD Cottrill) Fortney; grandchildren Richard (Sarah) Scott, Ashley (Jonah) McCoy, Brittany (Wes) Butcher, Meka Cottrill, Tyrsten Cottrill, Blake Cottrill, Ariana Cottrill, Zoe Miller; several great grandchildren, brother James P. Mulholland and furry companion Ginger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Michael Mulholland and furry companion Pugs.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30AM on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 19 from 5-8PM at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020