Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Angle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Angle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol J. Angle Obituary
Carol J. Angle

Bremen - Carol J. (Payne) Angle, 76, of Bremen, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday morning July 25, 2019 at her home.

Carol is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles Angle; son, Charles Angle Jr of Conway, SC; daughter, Tina (Dana) Jackson of Bremen; 2 granddaughters; 7 great -grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Judson and Willie Helen (Jones) Payne; 2 brothers; and her daughter, Tracy (Angle) King.

A time to visit with Carol's family will be Sunday, July 28th from 2 - 5 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will be held Monday at 10 AM in the funeral home with Pastor John Beckett officiating. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Carol's memory to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morgan Funeral Home
Download Now