|
|
Carol J. Angle
Bremen - Carol J. (Payne) Angle, 76, of Bremen, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday morning July 25, 2019 at her home.
Carol is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles Angle; son, Charles Angle Jr of Conway, SC; daughter, Tina (Dana) Jackson of Bremen; 2 granddaughters; 7 great -grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Judson and Willie Helen (Jones) Payne; 2 brothers; and her daughter, Tracy (Angle) King.
A time to visit with Carol's family will be Sunday, July 28th from 2 - 5 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will be held Monday at 10 AM in the funeral home with Pastor John Beckett officiating. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Carol's memory to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 27, 2019