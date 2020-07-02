1/1
Carol J. Knotts
Carol J. Knotts

LANCASTER - Carol J. (Good) Knotts 75 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

She was a member of Faith Memorial Church, loved kids, family, taking pictures and caring for others.

Carol is survived by her sisters, Patty (Roy) Mohler of Lancaster, Ohio and Peggy Rosser of Millersport, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Lisa Rosser, Chad and Linda Rosser, Kyla and Daniel Schlueter; great nieces and nephews, Eric Rosser, Mark Collins, Drake Rosser, Catherine Collins, Maren Collins and Sydney Collins; great great nephew, Gabriel McNamee; special faithful friends, Melinda and Mike VanBuren and Peggy Dean. She was known as Aunt Carol to many other people and will be greatly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Woody Knotts and mother, Mary Ellen Shelkey.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Pastor Mel Truex officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Rose Cemetery. Friends may visit Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be given to Faith Memorial Church, 2610 West Fair Ave., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in her memory.

Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
