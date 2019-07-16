|
|
Carol Jane Slone
- - Carol Jane (Doss) Slone, age 79, of Fairfield County, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. Born July 16, 1939 in Carroll to the late Mearl M. and Mary Jane (Clonch) Doss. She was a generous, dedicated person who loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, Troy L. Slone; children, John Slone, Columbus, Janet (Ken) Boone, Michigan, Dianna (Sam) Brackbill, Minerva Park, Troyleana (Eric) Smith, Cincinnati, Carolyn Slone, Cincinnati, David Slone, Kentucky; grandchildren, Christy, Kevin, Lindsey, Aaron, Alex, Abbey, Ashleigh, and Sally; great-grandchildren, Rachel, Cody, Miley, Christopher, Benny, Jadyn, and Eli.; sister, Geneva Morgan; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her son, Ricky; and six brothers and sisters. Friends may visit 6:30-8:30 pm Friday at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will be held 1 pm Saturday with Pastor Kevin Theessen officiating. Interment Betzer Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 16, 2019