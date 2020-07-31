Carol Jean Noble
Pickerington, Ohio - 1935-2020
Carol Jean Noble, age 85, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born July 1, 1935 to the late John and Louella Carpenter, Carol was a 1953 graduate of Pickerington High School and retired from Western Electric after 35 years. Carol shared her love for Jesus Christ at Shepherd Nazarene where she was the Choir director. Carol is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Noble; daughter Vicki Basbagill; and son, Doug Noble;. She is survived by her sons, Richard "Dick" (Ann) Noble, and David (Bonnie) Noble; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be private and held at a later date. Arrangements by THE DWAYNE R SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. Online Condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com