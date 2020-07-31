1/
Carol Jean Noble
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Jean Noble

Pickerington, Ohio - 1935-2020

Carol Jean Noble, age 85, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born July 1, 1935 to the late John and Louella Carpenter, Carol was a 1953 graduate of Pickerington High School and retired from Western Electric after 35 years. Carol shared her love for Jesus Christ at Shepherd Nazarene where she was the Choir director. Carol is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Noble; daughter Vicki Basbagill; and son, Doug Noble;. She is survived by her sons, Richard "Dick" (Ann) Noble, and David (Bonnie) Noble; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be private and held at a later date. Arrangements by THE DWAYNE R SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. Online Condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved