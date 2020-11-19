1/1
Carol "Sue" Staten
Carol "Sue" Staten

Lancaster - Carol "Sue" Staten, 80, of Lancaster, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born to the late Emmet and Edna Thompson on September 26, 1940.

Sue was a Lancaster City Schools cook for 25 years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Jarvie "Lowell" Staten; children, Catherine (Kevin) Fetty, Carol (Jon) Myers, James Staten, David Staten; grandchildren, Matt, Chassidy, Justin, Tyler, Devin, Evan, Ray, Connor, Jessica, and Amanda; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Jo Ann, Gene, Art, Libby, and Bill; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Mack; infant brother, Frankie; and parents.

Family and friends may visit on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 2-4 PM in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. A private family service will take place at a later time. Caring Cremation is to follow the service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Fresenius Kidney Care Ksi Hocking Hills dialysis center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Sue at https://www.kidney.org/donation.

To leave an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Memories & Condolences
