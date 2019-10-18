|
Carol Sullivan
Lancaster - Carol Sullivan, age 83 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her residence. She was born January 25, 1936 in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Frank "Tag" and Gertrude (McGraw) Sullivan. Carol was a nurse for over 50 years. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ohio University. She was a US Navy veteran, serving as a Nurse at Walter Reed Medical Center during the Vietnam War. She worked for many years as a pediatric nurse and then retired from Anchor Hocking as an Occupational Nurse with 25 years of service. She was a member of the American Legion, the American Association of Occupational Health Nurses and the St. Mary's/Fisher Catholic Hall of Fame. Carol was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church and served on the ADAMH Board, the Habitat for Humanity Board and had volunteered for many years with the Red Cross Disaster Response Team.
She is survived by her brother and sisters, Nancy (Dave) Collins, of California, Judy Healy, of Newark, Sharon Middaugh, Patty (Ray) Reid, Tim (Joanne) Sullivan, and Bridget (John) Sherrick, all of Lancaster; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Heather Sullivan; brother-in-law, Mike Healy; great nieces, Emma and Marjorie.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 324 Gay St., Lancaster, Fr. Peter Gideon, Celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. and one hour prior to the Funeral Mass on Monday at St. Mark Catholic Church.
Friends may make memorial contributions to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 or St. Mark Catholic Church, 324 Gay St., Lancaster, OH 43130.
