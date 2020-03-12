|
|
Caroline Rockwood
Lancaster - The celebration of life for Caroline Rising Peters Rockwood, who died on February 18, 2020, has been postponed. It was to be held on May 2, 2020 at The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio from 4:30 - 6:30 pm.
Governor DeWine has recommended that large indoor gatherings in Ohio be canceled or postponed due to the potential for coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure. With an abundance of caution for family and friends, her celebration will be rescheduled at a future date.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020