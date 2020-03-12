Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 2, 2020
4:30 PM
The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Rockwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Rockwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline Rockwood Obituary
Caroline Rockwood

Lancaster - The celebration of life for Caroline Rising Peters Rockwood, who died on February 18, 2020, has been postponed. It was to be held on May 2, 2020 at The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio from 4:30 - 6:30 pm.

Governor DeWine has recommended that large indoor gatherings in Ohio be canceled or postponed due to the potential for coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure. With an abundance of caution for family and friends, her celebration will be rescheduled at a future date.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -