Carolyn Banker
Carolyn Banker

Carroll - Carolyn Ann Banker, age 80, of Carroll, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Carriage Court with her family by her side. She was born October 28, 1940 in Columbus and was the daughter of the late Lee and Madgeleen (Bartley) Webb. She was very active with the music ministry at Fairfield Christian Church. She was a retired accountant with Lucent Technologies. She is celebrating in the arms of Jesus after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Vernon L. Banker; son, Shawn (Jennifer) Banker of Lancaster and a daughter, Tonya (Troy) Wampler of Amanda; four grandsons, Tyler, Tevin, Trey and Tristan; sister, Naomi White of Columbus. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leroy Webb.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Lithopolis Cemetery.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
