Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Carolyn Diane Spillman


1949 - 2019
Carolyn Diane Spillman Obituary
Carolyn Diane Spillman

Junction City - Carolyn Diane Spillman, 70, of Junction City, died unexpectedly Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born February 10, 1949 in Bremen, Ohio the daughter of Harry Raymond and Eileen H. (Burnworth) Thomas. Carolyn loved playing cards and bingo and especially enjoyed her time with the ladies euchre group.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, David Dean Spillman, whom she married May 7, 1967; daughters, Marsha Burton and Melissa (Michael Shane) Dennis; grandchildren, Tyler (Amber Cox) Sheline, Madison (Austin Martin) Burton, Kaylob (Alexys Nolan) Dennis, Kurtis (Katie) Dennis and Maranda (Tyler) Burgess; 3 great-grandchildren, Lia, Laurel and Landon; brother, Rick (Barb) Thomas; brother-in-law, Darold (Gabriele) Spillman; sisters-in-law, Donna Acklin and Doris "Toots" Riffle; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronnie L. Thomas; and great-grandson, Oliver.

Friends may visit with Carolyn's family Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will take place Friday at 10 AM in the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Carolyn's memory to the or American Diabetes Assocation. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
