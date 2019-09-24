|
Carolyn (Swackhammer) Faber
Lancaster - Carolyn (Swackhammer) Faber, age 76 of Lancaster, died at her residence on September 23rd, 2019. She was born to the late George and Jessie (Reed) Swackhammer in the hills of Hocking County on March 12, 1943. She worked at Dupont, A.E.P., Anchor Hocking, and retired as an accountant at Crestview Manor.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Ray and George William. She is survived by her son, Dr Joseph (Rebecca) Faber and beloved grandsons, Wesley Hanlon and Reed Faber; sister, Judy (Robert) Meenach; nephew, Troy (Carla) Meenach; and their children, Alica, Sam and Aubrey.
Caring Cremation ™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Memorials in Carolyn's name can be made to the FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019